MIPCOM Spotlight: SIC International Distribution

Telling the story of a nightclub and its best-kept secrets, The Good Girls Club season four ranks among the top titles from SIC International Distribution.

Timeless Love, also featured, is a love story between an honest, strong and hard-working girl and a wealthy boy. Their entire community is against their love, including both of their families. “It’s a really great script with a strong, dramatic story that keeps surprising the audience,” says Carlota Vieira, content sales deputy director.

The short series PRAXX, inspired by true events, centers on a group of university students who leave for a weekend getaway. As they enjoy their youth and celebrate their ascension into a prestigious academic association, fun gives way to terror when drownings occur under suspicious circumstances.

“We will be pitching our lineup during MIPCOM and presenting two new titles that will premiere in Portugal soon,” says Vieira.