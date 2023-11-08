KKTV & Mediacorp Ink Acquisitions Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

KKTV and Mediacorp have sealed a deal that will see some 2,000 hours’ worth of Chinese dramas and variety shows from Mediacorp broadcast on KKTV to audiences in Taiwan.

The programs will be available for on-demand streaming on a dedicated Mediacorp-branded belt on KKTV, set to be launched in January 2024. A host of dramas are included in the deal, such as Shero, In Safe Hands, Till the End, Love at First Bite and Kill Sera Sera.

Variety programs set to broadcast include Dishing with Chris Lee, Fashion Refabbed and King of Culinary.

Vince Huang, general manager for KKTV, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Mediacorp to introduce excellent Singaporean content to Taiwanese audiences! This partnership is not only a significant milestone for KKTV but also a commitment to enhancing the entertainment experience for Taiwanese audiences. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring high-quality content to our audience, provide a diverse array of choices and inspire creativity.”

Jesslyn Wong, head of content distribution for Mediacorp, said, “We are delighted to partner with KKTV to bring a wide selection of Mediacorp’s most popular content to their audiences. Great storytelling is a core part of what we do, and this deal affirms the appeal and quality of our content, which resonates not only with fans in Singapore but also with viewers beyond our shores.”