FilmBox Expands Offering in Central & Eastern Europe

FilmBox has unveiled a lineup of titles set to become available in select Central and Eastern European countries.

New titles, such as the Elton John biopic Rocketman, will be integrated into FilmBox channels across selected territories, including Poland, Romania, Czechoslovakia, Hungary and the Adria region. Viewers will also be able to watch the movies with FilmBox+ during their license periods.

Rocketman has been acquired from Paramount Global Content Distribution, along with Gemini Man, which follows an aging NSA agent who has been targeted for death.

“We are thrilled to be working with SPI International, for FilmBox offers, to bring these top-quality films to the platform,” said Iwona Pilgrim, executive director of regional TV licensing for Paramount Global Content Distribution. “We hope the Central and Eastern European audiences enjoy these highly acclaimed films.”

From Prorom, the selection includes the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, the light-hearted comedy About My Father and the action comedy Freelance.

FilmBox is operated by SPI International, a CANAL+ company.

Axel Böhm, chief operating officer at Prorom, added, “We are extremely happy to further expand our long-term partnership with SPI International and to see many of our newest flagship movies make their pay-TV and SVOD debut on FilmBox.”

Małgorzata Lucińska-Sikora, content acquisitions director at SPI International, commented, “We are proud to deliver top-tier entertainment to our audience by unveiling this great collection of films including Academy Award-winning productions. These titles will surely amplify the viewing experience and we are eager to share them with our valued audience.”