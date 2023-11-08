Series Mania Institute & TAICCA Debut Serial Bridges Workshop

ADVERTISEMENT

Series Mania Institute and Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) have unveiled the new workshop Serial Bridges for East Asian scriptwriters and producers.

The workshop is open to six writer/producer duos with a series project. Of the 12 participants selected, half will come from Taiwan and the other half will come from other East Asian countries.

The workshop will begin in March 2024 at Series Mania in France and conclude at the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) in November 2024. The selected participants will work on their projects in four sessions between March and November 2024 before presenting their series projects at TCCF.

“TAICCA is delighted to extend the collaboration with Series Mania with a focus on training and talent development in Asia, taking place between Lille and Taiwan,” said Laurence Herszberg, managing director of Series Mania. “Through Series Mania Institute’s training expertise and by connecting professionals in Asia, TAICCA hopes to reinforce regional ties, strengthen the industry infrastructure and promote international co-production.

“The launch of a workshop aimed at East Asian professionals is in line with the continuity of our industrial and cultural cooperation with TAICCA, with the objective to strengthen Taiwan’s position as an international creative hub. We’re delighted to be able to put our school’s expertise at the service of the development of international co-productions, which is a real recognition of our know-how.”