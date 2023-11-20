Series Mania Introduces Best Marketing Initiative Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Series Mania has created the Best Marketing Initiative Award to celebrate creativity in series’ marketing, not only for promotion to the viewing audience but also for raising awareness among commissioners and buyers.

The call for submissions is now open through January 23, 2024. The committee will be looking for the best marketing promotion, which may include communication campaigns, experiences, digital/social initiatives or a striking visual or promo/trailer developed for the launch of a new series or a new season.

Creative/social/influencer agencies, producers/studios, international distributors and/or broadcasters/streamers who have set up promotional B2B or B2C promotional initiatives for the launch of a series or a new season can apply. For this first edition, campaigns launched in 2022, 2023 and 2024 are eligible. The application must be for a marketing initiative around a fiction series.

The winner will be selected by a Series Mania committee and awarded at the 2024 Series Mania Forum, taking place from March 19 to 21, 2024.

This award is an evolution of last year’s Series Mania’s Creative Campaign Award.

“With a tremendous number of submissions entered last year, and with prizes awarded to Doctor Who: Flux from BBC Studios and Lupin from Netflix (Jury Special Mention), we knew we were on the right track with this award,” said Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania. “Creativity in series’ marketing is more important than ever before given the sheer number of programs available today. and we think it is a natural evolution to also open the stage to B2B initiatives for 2024.”

Registration is now open for the 2024 Series Mania Forum.

Francesco Capurro, head of Series Mania Forum, added, “It is with great pleasure that we announce that registration for the Forum is now open. We are expecting 4,000 participants from over 60 countries at Lille Grand Palais this year. The 2024 edition is shaping up to be our biggest event yet, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Lille.”