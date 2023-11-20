Rob Beckett’s Smart TV Coming to Sky Max

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Beckett’s Smart TV, a new comedy quiz series about all things TV, has been commissioned by Sky Max.

Hosted by comedian Rob Beckett with team captains Alison Hammond and Josh Widdicombe, the 8×45-minute series will see players compete in chaotic, trivia-infused rounds to find out who knows the most about TV. Each week, they’ll be joined by actors, comics, presenters and personalities, as well as regular appearances from actress, comedian and screenwriter Natasia Demetriou.

Produced by Talkback (a Fremantle label), Rob Beckett’s Smart TV will launch in 2024 on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

Beckett said, “I am very excited to be hosting Rob Beckett’s Smart TV. The show was named before I was asked to be the host, so as a person named Rob Beckett, it seems only fitting that I, Rob Beckett, should be at the helm. It’s an honor to work alongside the ‘Queen of TV,’ Alison Hammond, and it’s a shame that I can’t seem to shake off Josh Widdicombe. But in the words of Bewitched and some French people: C’est la vie. All the shows have been really funny to film, so I can’t wait for everyone to watch them, as well as all the other Rob Becketts in the world sat there thinking, ‘I could have hosted this.’”

Hammond said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be a team captain on Smart TV. I understand why they have chosen me—firstly, I love TV, and secondly, I’m smart. LOL! I can’t wait to have fun looking at the TV shows I know and love! It’s like going out for a night with your mates, doing a quiz and escaping life!”

Widdicombe added, “Rob and Alison are two of my favorite people in the world—well, Alison is. But mainly I’m excited as finally someone has come up with a show where I can talk about Neighbours, Gladiators, Noel’s House Party and other cool and up to the minute TV hits. Bring it on!”

Jonno Richards, managing director of Talkback, added, “Talkback are super excited about this brand-new series. Rob, Alison and Josh are a brilliantly funny gang, and we can’t wait for the U.K. to enjoy their views on TV, on Rob Beckett’s Smart TV, on Sky TV.”

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts and entertainment for Sky, stated, “At Sky, we are bona fide TV addicts; our lives are one big box set just like Succession-meets-House of the Dragon. So, we are thrilled that Rob, Alison and Josh have joined us to make sense of it all in Rob Beckett’s Smart TV.”