MIP CANCUN Wraps After Welcoming 800 Delegates

ADVERTISEMENT

MIP CANCUN wrapped its tenth edition last week after welcoming 800 delegates from 43 countries and facilitating over 8,100 one-to-one meetings.

This year’s market featured the inaugural preopening FAST&GLOBAL: AMERICAS SUMMIT, a WAWA (Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association) Celebration Event: Stronger Together, 7th Premios PRODU Gala Ceremony and Post Party and four high-profile marketing screenings for Playa Soledad (Sony Pictures Television), Land of Desire (Globo), Leylifer (Inter Medya) and Safir (atv).

The edition included a significant Argentinean presence as part of the export support program promoted by the Argentine Investment and Trade Promotion Agency in collaboration with the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With more than 30 companies, the delegation attended around 600 business meetings with decision-makers from across the region.

MIP CANCUN will return to the Moon Palace Cancun hotel and resort next year for its 11th edition from November 19 to 22.

“We have grown MIP CANCUN tenfold in ten years,” said Maria Perez-Belliere, director of MIP CANCUN. “The enthusiasm for MIP CANCUN is exceptional, and this unique MIP market has established itself each November as the flagship event in Latin America to license content and negotiate development deals. We will be back in Mexico in 2024 because the industry overwhelmingly supports this vital market.”

Producer Carolina Cordero of Make Things Happen, part of the Argentinean delegation, commented, “For us Argentinean producers, participation in this market, which has consolidated itself as one of the most important in the entire region for promoting our content, is indispensable. Without the support of the Argentine Investment and Trade Promotion Agency and the Argentinas al Mundo program, it would not be possible for us to be here today.”

Perez-Belliere added ,“We are committed to helping promote the talent, know-how and productions from an Argentinean sector that is both a creative force and significant employer.”