TV Latina’s App & Screening Rooms for MIP CANCUN Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch clips and access detailed information on hundreds of new shows by visiting TV Latina’s dedicated Screening Rooms, and access the TV Latina app, which has now been updated for MIP CANCUN.

Watch clips and access detailed information on numerous shows by visiting our video portal’s dedicated MIP CANCUN 2022 Screening Rooms. TVLatinaScreenings.tv allows you to search for a show by company, title, keyword and genre. Clips can be watched in widescreen and full-screen modes and you can create your own playlist with your favorite titles. You can also see detailed company information via the Screening Rooms.

Visit the Screening Rooms here.

The TV Latina app is now updated for MIP CANCUN, delivering program listings, news and a range of resources.

iPhone and iPad users can download the app from the Apple App Store. Android users can get the app from the Google Play Store.

Features of the TV Latina app include:

TV Listings: The ultimate resource for programming buyers, providing a detailed listing of new content available.

Screening Rooms: Watch clips and access detailed information on numerous shows.

Festivals: Check out the TV Latina Screenings Festival.

Digital Editions: Check out our MIP CANCUN digital editions for exclusive interviews, trend pieces and more.

Photos: TV Latina’s Instagram feed has the latest first-look photos, behind-the-scenes shots and promo pics.

News: Access our daily news stories, with headlines organized by genre.

Videos: Access our YouTube channel for interviews with top-level stars and producers.

Have the app already? Just open it up on your device and it will update automatically with all of our new content. You can also click on the app settings in the sidebar menu and select “Check for new content.”