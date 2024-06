ADVERTISEMENT

MIP CANCUN is extending its co-production and FAST strands for the 11th edition of the market and forum, taking place November 20 to 22.

Following its debut at last year’s MIP CANCUN, an extended FAST & AVOD: AMERICAS SUMMIT will be staged across a full pre-opening day on November 19, focused on monetization and opportunities within the broader advertising-led streaming sector. This latest edition in the MIP Markets’ FAST series will again feature thought-leading talks and presentations from key players and companies in the space, complemented for the first time at MIP CANCUN with additional pre-scheduled roundtable discussions and matchmaking opportunities.

The three-day matchmaking, market and program will also be enhanced in 2024, with two new initiatives taking a deeper dive into the shared challenges, opportunities and issues facing producers and commissioners across Latin America and U.S. Hispanic markets. These include a new invitation-only Co-Production Summit on Thursday, enabling high-level networking and detailed discussion, alongside the new Co-Production Bootcamp, a series of workshops covering key insights and practicalities in areas including legal, financial, tech and sustainability running across Wednesday and Thursday.