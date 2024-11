ADVERTISEMENT

Lemon Studios’ Billy Rovzar, Dynamo’s Diego Ramírez Schrempp and Teletigre’s Natalia Echeverri are lined up for a special production-led session at MIP CANCUN as part of the keynote program presented in association with TV Latina.

Titled “From The Source” and moderated by TV Latina’s editor, Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, the conversation will feature Rovzar, founder and CEO of Lemon Studios; Ramírez Schrempp, executive producer and partner of Dynamo; and Echeverri, executive producer and partner at Teletigre. It will focus on the challenges, opportunities and health of the region’s production sector and the evolution of the showrunner role. It will be staged on Wednesday, November 20, at 4:45 p.m. in the Moon Palace Hotel.

“Having three such respected and prolific creative leaders on the same stage will be unmissable,” said María Pérez-Bellière, director of MIP CANCUN. “Hearing them unpack common trends and each give their unique foresight on what is shaping the sector will be an invaluable masterclass for anyone involved in production.”

“It is a true pleasure to speak with Billy, Diego and Natalia, all internationally recognized leaders in Latin American production with an extensive portfolio of outstanding titles,” said Bowen-Tombari. “This keynote will offer audiences firsthand insight into the production landscape in the region, as well as various facets of the showrunner’s role.”