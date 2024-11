ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video is integrating a new generative AI-powered feature that creates summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes and even pieces of episodes to recap what a viewer is watching.

X-Ray Recaps will deliver short textual snippets of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points and other details that can be accessed at any point in the viewing experience—whether someone is a few minutes into a new episode, halfway through a season or took a break from watching a series and needs a refresher.

X-Ray Recaps builds on Prime Video’s existing X-Ray features, which help viewers dive deeper into what they’re watching by offering trivia and information about the cast, soundtrack, production details and more.

“Prime Video product and technology teams work relentlessly behind the scenes to enhance customers’ viewing experience, and with the creation of X-Ray Recaps, we’re directly addressing a common problem customers face when streaming content: forgetting where they left off,” said Adam Gray, VP of product at Prime Video. “With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place.”