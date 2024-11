ADVERTISEMENT

Mediacorp and the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) have reaffirmed their alliance through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Building on a previous MoU signed in 2022, the new agreement expands the scope of collaboration to include co-productions, training programs, as well as exchanges of production and creative talent.

The renewed partnership sets out to promote the sharing of skills, content and knowledge, with the aim of fostering growth and innovation for both parties.

Mediacorp and TAICCA will collaborate to facilitate exchanges of production talent and creative professionals between Singapore and Taiwan, with the aim of sharing knowledge, insights, trends and ideas on how to enhance the quality and diversity of content.

They will also jointly co-develop and co-produce content by creatives from Singapore and Taiwan and organize training programs to support creatives from Singapore and Taiwan in enhancing their content development and production skills.

Virginia Lim, chief content officer at Mediacorp, said, “This strengthened collaboration with TAICCA allows us to focus on the development of screenwriting and production by leveraging the diverse talents of both Singapore and Taiwan. This partnership also facilitates the exchange of knowledge and skills, enriching our creative endeavors. We look forward to advancing our collaboration and spearheading joint projects that will enhance the visibility of Singaporean and Taiwanese productions on the global stage, ultimately contributing to a more vibrant and interconnected creative industry.”

Homme Tsai, chairperson for TAICCA, said, “While Taiwan and Singapore share many similarities, at the same time, we are able to share our respective strengths in areas such as creative talent and business acumen. TAICCA is pleased to collaborate with Mediacorp once again, and we look forward to taking our partnership to the next level as we embark on more joint projects together.”