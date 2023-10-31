WBD, Taiwan Mobile & TAICCA Align in Content MOU

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Mansha Daswani


Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has signed a multiyear memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) to create and distribute Taiwanese content.

Warner Bros. Discovery has already produced several titles in Taiwan, including the HBO Asia originals The Teenage Psychic, Dream Raider, Trinity of Shadows, The World Between Us, Adventure of the Ring and Who’s by Your Side. Other Taiwanese originals from WBD include Beating COVID 19, Master Class and the Taiwan Revealed series, which have aired on various networks in Southeast Asia.

Taiwan Mobile, which operates the MyVideo streaming platform, has invested in 40-plus productions, among them Tears on Fire, Magician on the Skywalk and The Victims’ Game. It also previously partnered with WBD on the HBO Asia co-production Workers.

TAICCA, established by the Ministry of Culture, is carrying out the country’s initiatives to boost its content creation sector via funds for co-production and investment in development projects.

 











