TVING Revamps Subscription Tiers

Korean OTT service TVING is introducing new pricing tiers, including an ad-lite subscription plan, and is set to offer free access to a suite of live channels.

The platform, owned by CJ ENM, is introducing an ad-supported subscription tier priced at KRW5,500 ($4.10) a month beginning in the first quarter of next year. In December, all users, including those who don’t have a subscription plan, will receive access to 29 live channels.

The service is also increasing its subscription prices for the first time, with the basic tier rising to KRW9,000 ($6.70), the standard to KRW12,500 ($9.25) and the premium to KRW16,000 ($11.80). New features arriving next month include the ability to download content and add up to four profiles.

“Through the expansion of new business models and upgrades in the subscription plans, TVING aims to build its unique competitiveness that matches the standard of the increasingly fierce global OTT market and firmly establish itself as the number one streaming service in Korea,” the company said.

TVING delivers access to some 6,000 episodes and 160,000 titles across films, series and documentaries.