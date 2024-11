ADVERTISEMENT

Channel 4 has named Art Sejdiu as head of commissioning development, an enhanced role that will see him take on responsibility for overseeing the development of major unscripted projects.

Sejdiu will retain some of his current responsibilities as channel executive, working across the full Channel 4 commissioning slate to provide strategic and creative support. He will be working closely in collaboration with genre heads of departments, commissioners and the indies pitching them. He will also be tasked with identifying new opportunities for development across the slate.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, said: “Art is one of the sharpest creative brains in the business and, after three years working at the heart of the channel, has brilliant instincts for what will work on our platforms. In a world of fewer but bigger launches, Art will work with commissioners and indies to make sure our major developments fit our content strategy and have been thoroughly informed by audience insight.”

Sejdiu said, “I’m so excited to get stuck into this new gig, working closely with our commissioning teams and the brilliant indies across the U.K. to help generate and shape some of the channel’s biggest new projects.”