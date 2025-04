ADVERTISEMENT

Expanding its successful YouTube strategy, Channel 4 has recommissioned Hear Me Out from After Party Studios.

Hear Me Out was ordered by Evie Buckley, commissioning lead at Channel 4’s YouTube brand Channel 4.0. Fonted by YouTuber and comedian Specs Gonzalez and featuring comedy debates, the brand has been expanded to 9×15-minute episodes and two specials in season two.

After Party Studios is also making seven episodes of 4.0’s head-to-head strand, Creator Clash, commissioned by Kaio Grizzelle, and one episode of a new format, Trust Issues, a digital companion for E4’s The Honesty Box.

Buckley said: ”We are not resting on our 1 billion views at 4.0. Instead, we continue to strengthen our creative content for Gen-Z audiences. The creator-led PSB-quality show Hear Me Out quickly established itself as a favourite among 4.0 viewers, and a comedy classic for a generation of young fans.”

Grizzelle said, “We are extremely proud of 4.0’s 360 brand offering to young viewers and remain committed to providing the highest quality content across all social platforms. From our studio-based game formats to our mischievous social experiments, everything we commission is developed with audience viewing behaviours and platform insights front of mind, from the episodes themselves to the clips they generate.”

Jamie MacDonald, head of originals at After Party Studios, added: “We could not be happier to be working with Evie and the 4.0 team across these three unique series. Creating bold, culturally relevant content that properly connects with a next-gen audience is what we do, and we cannot wait to bring more wild debate, creator mayhem, and hot takes to 4.0’s hyper-engaged viewers.”