The Sports Channel in Israel has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights for EuroLeague Basketball for an additional six years, through the 2030-31 season.

The deal, secured by IMG, continues an association that began in 2016. Sports Channel will remain the home of all live EuroLeague games.

“We are thrilled to renew our ongoing collaboration with the Sports Channel for the next six years,” said Paulius Motiejunas, CEO of EuroLeague Basketball. “Israel is a traditional basketball market with an outstanding and loyal fanbase that deserves the best possible coverage of EuroLeague action. Since 2016, the Sports Channel has consistently delivered a world-class broadcast product—and we look forward to continuing this partnership through 2031.”

Tomer Tourgeman, CEO of the Sports Channel, added: “The EuroLeague, the biggest and most important basketball competition in Europe, is also a weekly cultural event that connects audiences, cultures, and generations of fans. We are proud to continue leading the league’s broadcasts in Israel and thank the EuroLeague management for their continued trust. We will keep investing, innovating, and exciting, closely following the Israeli teams and proudly bringing every game of this competition to every home in Israel.”