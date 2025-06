ADVERTISEMENT

IMG has sublicensed the rights to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 from DAZN for its Sport 24 inflight and cruise ship channel.

The sublicense includes live rights to more than 55 matches and 115-plus hours of coverage from the tournament, which is being carried globally by streamer DAZN. Sport 24 delivered access to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, and for this summer has slated the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, the Wimbledon Championships, The Open and Formula 1.

Richard Wise, senior VP of content and channels at IMG, said: “Sport 24 is all about a global offering for global passengers and the FIFA Club World Cup is bringing together the biggest and most successful clubs in world football, on a global stage for the first time. We’re delighted to partner with DAZN to make extensive live coverage of the tournament available to our international airlines and cruise lines partners, so that passengers never have to miss a moment of the action.”