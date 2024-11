ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Lieber has been promoted at Amazon MGM Studios as its new head of scripted series in the U.K.

Lieber has previously been overseeing genre programming, such as The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Wheel of Time and The Boys.

He reports to Laura Lancaster, the head of co-pro television and ongoing series.

The new structure was outlined in an internal memo by Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. Sanders said, “In this new role, Tom will provide single-threaded leadership of all new development and ongoing series produced in the U.K. … The work and executives that were formerly assigned to our pan-English team will fold into Tom’s new group.”

“With the recent acquisition of Bray Film Studios and our growing slate of U.K.-based television productions, we will benefit from Tom’s success in managing some of our most impactful global tentpole series. He is well suited to help lead our commitment to further deepen our relationships with the U.K. creative community.”