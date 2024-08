ADVERTISEMENT

Javiera Balmaceda, head of originals for Latin America, Canada and Australia at Amazon MGM Studios, has joined the keynote lineup for Content Americas’ 2025 event, running from January 20 to 23.

In her keynote, Balmaceda will discuss her vision for Amazon in Latin America, her future content strategy and opportunities for local and global partnerships.

Balmaceda joined Prime Video in 2017. She was the driving force behind the Golden Globe-winning film Argentina, 1985 and the award-winning series Noticia de un Secuestro and Pan y Circo. She was also behind the international strategy for LOL: Last One Laughing, which has resulted in more than 20 local adaptations.

Prior to joining Amazon, Balmaceda managed a range of content-related departments for various international media companies, including HBO Latin America.