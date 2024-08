ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios and Poland’s CDA have partnered to make the multi-genre VOD service BBC Player available to CDA Premium subscribers on September 1.

BBC Player is the local on-demand destination for BBC content in Poland. CDA Premium subscribers will be able to stream a selection of curated content selected solely for the platform, as well as shows from BBC Brit, BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle, BBC First and CBeebies.

Throughout September and October, Polish audiences will gain access to programs such as seasons three and four of Absolutely Fabulous, David Beckham: For the Love of the Game, The Diplomat, season one of Inside No. 9, Mountains: Life Above the Clouds, season two of Super Surgeons and Wonders of the Sun with Dara Ó Briain.

“This deal marks the expansion of our on-demand platform in Poland, allowing even more people to stream BBC Studios’ award-winning content,” said Bartosz Witak, general manager for CEE at BBC Studios. “Complementing our existing suite of linear BBC channels on CDA, I am proud to be providing CDA Premium subscribers access to a selection of dramas and factual shows on the go.”