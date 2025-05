ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios is rolling out BBC NL+ in the Netherlands, aligning with KPN to launch the service later this year.

The multi-genre VOD and streaming service will be available to subscribers of KPN TV+ and complement the BBC NL linear channel. It will offer a range of on-demand content, a live stream of BBC NL and FAST channels such as BBC Drama and Top Gear.

Bram Husken, senior VP and general manager for the Benelux and Nordics at BBC Studios, commented, “The BBC brand has a longstanding history in the Netherlands and we are extremely proud to be expanding our offering for local audiences. This new video on demand and streaming platform is highly sought-after with our viewers and broadening our content mix with the introduction of BBC NL+ on KPN TV+ later this year will mean subscribers can enjoy even more powerful, entertaining and inspiring storytelling from the BBC and beyond, all with Dutch subtitles. We are grateful to be building on our longstanding relationship, launching BBC NL+ on KPN.”

“We are very pleased with the launch of BBC NL+ for all our KPN TV+ customers,” added Jochem de Jong, VP of partnerships, TV and entertainment at KPN. “This is an important step in the further expansion of our entertainment offering. The high-quality programming from BBC Studios is a perfect complement to the best TV offering in the Netherlands, available via KPN. Through this collaboration, KPN customers will soon be able to enjoy the best entertainment with the launch of BBC NL+.”