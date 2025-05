ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon has expanded its “Shop the Show” experience on Prime Video, allowing U.S. consumers to purchase items through more than 1,300 shows, movies and live sporting events.

The experience is designed for mobile as a second-screen experience. Customers can purchase items related to the shows they’re watching or by searching “shop the show” in the Amazon Shopping app. The experience is accessible through such titles as Barbie, The Boys, Fallout, Mean Girls, PAW Patrol, and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“At Prime Video we’re always looking for ways to invent, simplify and enhance our customers’ experience,” said Michelle Rothman, VP of shopping for Prime Video. “The magic of Shop the Show is its ability to allow customers to shop products related to what they’re watching without impacting their viewing experience.”

Russell Research recently found that 94 percent of adults have browsed, shopped or made a purchase inspired by something they watched on TV.