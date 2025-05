ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios Nordic Productions has tapped Mirja Minjares, former commissioning editor at NRK, as head of entertainment to lead the creative Norwegian production team.

Minjares will be responsible for developing BBC Studios’ content strategy in Norway and will join the team in Oslo on June 1. She will report to Benedikte Minos, managing director of BBC Studios Norway, and Jan Salling, head of BBC Studios Nordic Productions.

Minjares brings 20 years of experience across production, commissioning and senior project management in a range of role at Norwegian media and entertainment companies to the role. Previously, she commissioned and managed a number of major projects, including several seasons of Ultimate Entertainer (Stjernekamp) and the first season of 24-Star Christmas Calendar (24 Stjerners Julekalender), as well as several podcasts, including the award-winning Mannen i Thereses Gate, Historiske Kjendisser and Ari. Mirja has also produced shows such as BBC Studios’ Dancing with the Stars (Skal vi Danse) and Idol and was involved in developing both Everything for Norway (Alt for Norge) and Ultimate Entertainer (Stjernekamp) from idea to production.

“We have a clear vision of where we want to take BBC Studios Nordic Productions, and with Mirja on board, boosting BBC Studios’ unrivaled content slate, I am confident we will achieve our growth goals,” Salling said. “Mirja brings invaluable expertise in the media industry, with impressive experience from commissioning, producing and developing award-winning Norwegian productions. I’m delighted that Mirja’s experience and creativity will be at the forefront of our ambitious plans.”

Minjares commented, “I am thrilled to join the talented team at BBC Studios and be a part of BBC Studios Nordic Productions’ growth journey in Norway. BBC Studios has an impressive content slate, with stories that start conversations and change perspectives. I can’t wait to work with the team to drive expansion in Norway and across the Nordics and to develop BBC Studios’ strong content slate to fit local tastes, as well as find and create new formats for the Norwegian and international markets.”