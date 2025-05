ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth and final season of the bilingual comedy series Acapulco arrives on Apple TV+ this July.

“These four seasons have been magical,” said Eugenio Derbez, star and executive producer. “Acapulco brought joy and heart to audiences around the world, and while saying goodbye is bittersweet, I’m so proud of what we created. From our incredible cast, writers, and directors, to the way we celebrated Mexico’s culture, beauty, and warmth—it’s been an unforgettable ride.”

“We are so grateful to Eugenio Derbez, Apple, Lionsgate and all of our producing partners for the four amazing seasons we got to do of Acapulco,” said executive producers Austin Winsberg and Sam Laybourne. “This show has been a true miracle in the vast TV landscape—a bilingual, feel-good comedy with a predominantly Latin cast. It has been an honor and a privilege to work with this incredible cast, crew and writers every single day. This family that we all created together will be deeply missed.”

“It has been a joy to see audiences around the world embrace the rich characters and storytelling of Acapulco,’” said Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+. “Eugenio, Ben, Austin, Sam and the entire cast and crew have made Las Colinas one of the most entertaining and heart-filled destinations on television, and after four incredible seasons, we have no doubt that Acapulco will continue to be celebrated for its spirit, humor and emotion.”

From Lionsgate Television, Acapulco is inspired by How to Be A Latin Lover from 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films. It is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company.