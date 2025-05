ADVERTISEMENT

CosmoBlue Media says it has finalized deals with all the major Hollywood studios for the rebrand of the Cineplex Store to CosmoGO in Canada.

CosmoBlue recently completed its acquisition of the Cineplex Store and is rebranding the service as it scales its platform footprint. The company says it now has deals with Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Sony Pictures Entertainment, NBCUniversal, Lionsgate, Amazon MGM, Elevation Pictures and more.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our partners for their continued support,” said Tanuka Roy, general manager of CosmoBlue Media Canada.

CosmoGO promises to deliver a multiplatform entertainment ecosystem with innovative solutions for content owners and audiences. New content partnerships within Canada and internationally will be announced soon.