Fuse Media, which operates linear channels, FAST services and an SVOD platform, has unveiled its own advertising platform.

The Latino-owned media company targeting young adults has a combined audience of 52 million viewers in the U.S., with its services reaching more than 85 percent of multicultural households. AMPLITUDE, its new advertising platform, delivers advertising options on 30-plus premium CTV channels, audience and contextual targeting tools, programmatic automation, advertiser insights, curated content solutions and interactive ads.

“Fuse Media has always led with culture—and our audiences are loyal, engaged, and growing,” said Jim Keller, chief revenue officer of Fuse Media. “AMPLITUDE is the next evolution in advertising at Fuse Media, where cultural relevance, advanced technology and authentic storytelling come together to help brands truly connect with today’s cross-cultural consumers. Whether you’re a global advertiser or an emerging SMB, AMPLITUDE delivers more than just scale—it amplifies what matters most: connection, culture, and conversion.”