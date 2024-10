ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America and U.S. Hispanic’s Patricia Jasin and Fuse Media’s Tania Campos have joined TV Latina’s Festival FAST, taking place November 12 and 13. You can register for free here.

Jasin is the country manager for Colombia and senior VP of international distribution at Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America and U.S. Hispanic, while Campos is the VP of special projects at Fuse Media.

The upcoming Festival FAST in Spanish will explore the booming FAST and AVOD segment in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia, offering keynotes and panels featuring leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. It will be broadcast live and available on-demand at www.FestivalFAST.tv.

The Festival FAST joins previous events, including the TV Latina Festival, as well as the Festival de producción y Festival de streaming. Jasin and Campos join Samsung TV Plus’ Aline Jabbour and Parrot Analytics’ Alejandro Rojas, previously announced. The names of other leading executives joining the second edition of the Festival FAST will be revealed in the coming days.

