ADVERTISEMENT

Fuse Media has expanded its agreement with DIRECTV to include carriage of its FAST channels Somos Novelas and El Rey Rebel.

The rollout marks the debut of Somos Novelas, a Spanish-language channel featuring telenovelas from around the world. The action-focused El Rey Rebel has also just posted its strongest month in viewership to date.

“With the launches of Somos Novelas and El Rey Rebel on DIRECTV, Fuse Media is fulfilling a commitment to deliver content for every segment of the Latino audience,” said Miguel Roggero, chairman and CEO of Fuse Media. “Somos Novelas and El Rey Rebel were developed to answer the Latino community’s tremendous demand for content that reflects their lives and interests. We’re happy to have this opportunity with DIRECTV to help meet that demand with these two channels.”