Fuse Media has brought on industry veteran Jim Keller to join the company in the newly created position of chief revenue officer.

Keller joins Fuse Media following a career at some of the most prominent media companies, including Warner Bros. Discovery, Discovery, Hulu and NBCUniversal, where he has led streaming, digital, linear and advanced advertising teams.

Keller will report to Fuse Media’s chairman and CEO, Miguel Roggero, and be based in the company’s New York office.

“We’re beyond pleased to have Jim Keller join the Fuse Media team as chief revenue officer,” said Roggero. “I’ve admired Jim’s work for years, and it’s an honor to have his strategic point of view and deep knowledge of advertising as we expand on our status as a one-stop shop for brands that want to engage with diverse audiences at scale. Fuse Media reaches over 85 percent of all FAST multicultural households. Jim and his expertise will help us connect even more brands to the extraordinary and untapped $7 trillion buying power of multicultural consumers.”

Keller commented: “I have long been a fan of Fuse Media and have been impressed with their commitment to serving multicultural audiences. I’m excited to partner with marketers and agencies on authentic landmark partnerships that tap into the buying power and influence of diverse audiences.”