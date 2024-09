ADVERTISEMENT

The SpringHill Company, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and Mediawan have entered into a global content partnership to develop and co-produce original film and TV projects, adapt and localize existing IP and explore new international distribution opportunities.

The partnership will create projects that range in genre across movies, scripted and unscripted TV series and animation and will feature athletes, actors and other global figures.

The companies will also work together to adapt their existing properties for local markets in North America, Europe and Africa, as well as broaden international distribution in other territories for The SpringHill Company library properties.

The companies are already partnering on Weekend Warriors, an adaptation of the hit 2023 German-language sports comedy-drama Weekend Rebels, which was produced by the German film company Wiedemann & Berg, a Mediawan company.

The companies are also collaborating on a French adaptation, aimed at French-speaking countries in Europe and Africa, of The Shop, the unscripted format co-created by Randy Mims and Paul Rivera in which acclaimed figures in sports, music, film and TV and pop culture gather to speak honestly on topics of the day.

Maverick Carter said, “We are excited to deepen our relationship with Pierre-Antoine and the Mediawan team as it allows us, together, to bring to light authentic, impactful content for the world to experience.”

“The more we’ve gotten to know Maverick, LeBron and the dynamic SpringHill team, the more we have wanted to greatly expand our collaboration with them,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, CEO of the Mediawan Group. “This new deal reflects our shared commitment to telling exciting original stories and a shared vision for adapting beloved favorites for new audiences around the world. Our first two projects, Weekend Warriors and The Shop, are just the beginning of what we anticipate will be a long and fruitful relationship.”