CosmoGO, CosmoBlue Media’s new multiplatform destination in Canada, has reached a deal to be the exclusive local distributor of Fanatiz, a sports streaming platform.

Fanatiz delivers soccer and other sports from South America, Europe, Africa and elsewhere, live and on-demand. It arrives on CosmoGO later this summer.

“CosmoGO’s partnership with Fanatiz is an exciting first step into the world of sports, catering to passionate Canadians of both widely popular and niche sports,” said Tanuka Roy, general manager of CosmoBlue Media Canada. “With sports joining our line up, CosmoGO is gearing up to become the go-to home for fans looking for the world’s best entertainment all in one place, and this is just the beginning.”

“Fanatiz is a leading destination for the true sports enthusiast,” said Juan Pablo Buscaglione, general manager of Fanatiz. “There is a real appetite for niche content of all sports and we are thrilled to partner with CosmoGO to extend our distribution and reach fans of our live and on-demand collection of sporting events.”