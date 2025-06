ADVERTISEMENT

Hello Sunshine has launched a new media, experiential and lifestyle brand, Sunnie, targeted to Gen Z girls.

Sunnie will deliver social content, experiential events, book clubs, digital zines, custom curriculums and more, specifically for Gen Z girls, with a footprint across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Pinterest.

The platform will feature collaborations with leading content creators and celebrities, including Lana Condor and Hello Sunshine Collective talent like Molly Carlson and Raegan Revord. It also also sealed alliances with organizations like the Child Mind Institute, Être, Lyda Hill Philanthropies’ IF/THEN Initiative, Step Up, the Women’s Sports Foundation and Purdue University. e.l.f. Beauty is Sunnie’s foundational partner.

“It’s been a dream of mine to build a space where young women can be the truest version of themselves,” said Reese Witherspoon, founder of Hello Sunshine. “We’ve discovered that young women are not defined by doom and gloom as they’re often portrayed in media—they’re complex, creative individuals with incredible agency. Sunnie will be a celebration of that spirit, giving them the tools and community to navigate life’s challenges while embracing their authentic selves.”

“Young women—despite the many pressures they face—are intentionally creating space for joy,” said Maureen Polo, head of direct to consumer at Hello Sunshine. “They’re writing their own stories, setting boundaries, finding community and embracing both digital and real-world connections on their terms. And yet, 75 percent say advertising rarely reflects how they actually talk, dress, or act—a clear signal that the industry still isn’t truly seeing them. Sunnie will support and amplify these efforts, providing content, curriculum and experiences that resonate with how they actually live their lives, not how adults assume they do.”