TikTok & Candle Media Enter Strategic Partnership

TikTok and Candle Media have aligned for a broad strategic partnership that includes co-developing new premium content and branded entertainment.

Candle Media—whose business units include Hello Sunshine, digital publisher ATTN, Latin-focused Exile Content Studio and Moonbug Entertainment—will work with TikTok to develop custom creative opportunities for brand-centric storytelling, which will then be brought to brand advertisers through TikTok.

Candle Media will become a TikTok Pulse Premiere publisher, allowing advertisers to purchase advertisements directly adjacent to Candle content and allowing Candle to participate in that revenue.

A key aspect of this initial partnership will be a program with Hello Sunshine, founded by Reese Witherspoon and acquired in 2021 by Candle Media. The collaboration will uncover underrepresented independent authors and literary material from the vibrant #BookTok community, with the authors then supporting the development of premium film, TV and audio projects.

As part of the partnership, TikTok will also sponsor the next chapter of Hello Sunshine’s LitUp Writer Fellowship Program and equip underrepresented women storytellers with funding, mentorship, and marketing through the LitUp Writers Fellowship program.

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, Candle Media co-founders and co-CEOs, said: “TikTok continues to experience explosive growth and has become a critical platform for storytelling and marketing. We are thrilled to work with the TikTok team to create compelling branded content and for Hello Sunshine to shine a light on the thriving #BookTok community, which is home to a new generation of storytellers.”

Witherspoon said: “We are thrilled to work with TikTok and the #BookTok community to expand our LitUp initiative, where we will work together to continue identifying, elevating and amplifying underrepresented storytellers and bring their stories to life.”

Nicole Iacopetti, global head of content at TikTok, said: “We are always looking for new ways to support the success and growth of our creator community, both on and off-platform. We are delighted to partner with Candle Media and their business units, including Hello Sunshine, which has a proud commitment and proven track record of elevating women’s voices and amplifying their stories. We look forward to the future of this program and these powerful new storytellers.”