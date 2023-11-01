Netflix, Disney+ Lead Taiwanese SVOD Market

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Q3 2023, there were 5.8 million paid SVOD subscribers in Taiwan, according to Media Partners Asia (MPA) data, a gain of 315,000 in the period.

The Online Video in Taiwan report leverages MPA’s consumer insights platform AMPD Research. Of the net 315,000 new additions in Q3, 80 percent were for Disney+ and Netflix. Those two platforms account for 38 percent of all subscriptions.

Netflix is out front with 21 percent of the total SVOD base, with Disney+ at 17 percent and MyVideo and FriDay at 9 percent each. Hami Video has a 7 percent share and iQIYI 6 percent.

In the overall video market, premium video secured 20 percent of total viewing time. YouTube still leads the overall online video market, with 67 percent of viewing time, but it did lose some share to TikTok, which was up to 12 percent. With shares of 18 percent, 15 percent and 9 percent, respectively, Line TV, Netflix and Disney+ lead premium VOD engagement.

“Taiwan’s strong quarter was led by Disney+’s impactful marketing efforts and hit Korean superhero drama Moving, as well as organic subscriber growth from Netflix’s international offering and measures to reduce account sharing,” said Vivek Couto, executive director of MPA. “The two platforms are key contributors to Taiwan’s steady annual subscriber growth of about 1 million, returning strong revenue growth of 25 percent year-on-year in [the first nine months of] 2023. Overall, Asian content categories, particularly Chinese and Korean dramas, dominate demand, capturing 85 percent of premium VOD viewership in Q3 2023.”