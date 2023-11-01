Paramount Global to Combine My5 & Pluto TV in the U.K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount is bringing together Channel 5’s BVOD service, My5, in the U.K. with its Pluto TV FAST service.

The advertising-supported free streaming destination will provide U.K. viewers access to a range of new, exclusive and archived content from Channel 5, as well as an extensive on-demand section and a collection of curated FAST channels from Pluto TV.

The product combines BVOD, FAST, AVOD and live TV.

Work on the new product is underway, with a launch planned for the second half of 2024.

Maria Kyriacou, president of broadcast and studios for Paramount International Markets, said: “We’re proud of the huge success and growth in viewing that we have seen on our BVOD service, My5. As we look ahead to an IP-delivered future, this is the right time for us to fully leverage the Paramount ecosystem and combine the reach and scale of our free-to-air network in the U.K. with the global success of our FAST service, Pluto TV. We’re well underway with work on this product, and I’m incredibly excited about the content and user experience we’ll be able to offer our audiences and our advertising partners when we launch next year.”

“As an early pioneer of FAST globally, we’ve seen incredible growth and excitement for Pluto TV in markets around the world,” said Olivier Jollet, executive VP and general manager of Pluto TV for Paramount International Markets. “By joining forces with our leading BVOD platform in the U.K., we are offering audiences, partners and clients a supersized free streaming destination that we know they’ll love. This is a significant evolution for our free streaming business in this important market and a testament to how we strategically approach our platforms and the future of streaming.”