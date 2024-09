ADVERTISEMENT

Pluto TV has launched the new Cheers + Frasier, Queens of Reality and WOW—Women of Wrestling FAST channels.

The Cheers + Frasier channel will feature seasons six to ten of Cheers and seasons one to four of Frasier, along with season 11. Frasier and Cheers are also available on-demand.

Queens of Reality features The Hills, Kendra on Top, Bridezillas, Brandy and Ray Jay’s Family Business, LaLa’s Full Court Life and more, while WOW—Women of Wrestling is dedicated to new and previous seasons of the series, including the first two seasons at launch and a third coming soon.