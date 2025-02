ADVERTISEMENT

Will Gurman has been promoted to senior VP of content strategy and partnerships at Pluto TV.

Overseeing content strategy, Gurman will lead the evaluation of AVOD titles and FAST channels and the allocation of content spend across formats and genres to drive user acquisition, engagement, retention and overall business growth. He is responsible for optimizing the content performance of Pluto TV’s 400-plus content partnerships and Paramount’s content library. He will continue to collaborate across programming, marketing, distribution, ad sales and product, developing strategies to engage new and existing users and maximize the reach, efficiency and monetization of licensed content.

Gurman is based in Los Angeles and will continue to report to Amy Kuessner, executive VP of programming at Pluto TV.

During his tenure, Gurman has been responsible for conceptualizing and inking many brands’ first FAST channel deals and expanding dozens of partnerships globally in support of international Pluto TV launches throughout LatAm, Europe and Canada.