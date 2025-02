ADVERTISEMENT

Dori Media Group is launching the horror-comedy series Soul Sucker in the international market.

Set to launch on HOT in Israel later this year, Soul Sucker is created and written by star Bat Hen Sabag, who was behind the award-winning Israeli series Dumb. The series is co-created, written and directed by Daphna Levin, who created, directed and served as executive producer on Euphoria and co-writer on In Treatment.

Dori Media will be hosting a premiere global screening of Soul Sucker at MIP London on February 25, with Sabag and Levin in attendance.

The eight-episode series combines elements of a family drama, a horror comedy and a detective mystery. It is billed as a modern fairytale about witches and curses among mothers and daughters and is inspired by Sabag’s life. It follows three generations of an oppressive matriarchal family (grandmother, mother and daughter), dealing with the emotional scars passed down by mothers, all the while maintaining a sense of humor and quirky tone.

“Soul Sucker is unlike any other series we’ve taken out to the international marketplace; it is a comedy, a detective mystery, a family drama and a horror series all wrapped together in a program that you simply cannot take your eyes off of,” said Nadav Palti, CEO and president of Dori Media Group. “Soul Sucker is created by and stars Bat Hen Sabag, whose unique vision made Dumb a breakout global hit, and co-created by Daphna Levin, who created, directed and produced Euphoria. So, we’re very confident that this truly unique new series will be received in a similar fashion by audiences around the world, too.”