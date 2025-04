ADVERTISEMENT

Just For Entertainment (JFE) Distribution has signed a deal with Pluto TV for a Just For Laughs channel in Canada, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy and the Nordic countries.

The channel features Just For Laughs—Gags content, giving viewers access to the series’ no-dialogue pranks and humor.

“JFE Distribution is thrilled to announce our continuing expansion, now with our FAST deal with Pluto TV in several territories,” said Alex Avon, chief revenue and strategy officer at Just For Entertainment Distribution. “Placing our award-winning content on new channels helps with our mission of ‘keeping the world feeling good’ with the best programming around.”

Kat Kowalski, senior VP of content strategy and acquisitions at Pluto TV International, noted, “Canadian content travels the globe so well. Pluto TV viewers love a good laugh, and through Canada’s JFE Distribution, we are so happy to bring the Just For Laughs Channel to the FAST world through our platform.”

Carlos Pacheco, director of monetization and OTT at Just For Entertainment Distribution, added, “Our new partnership with Pluto TV further exemplifies our unique standing as an independent producer and publisher by expanding our content into even more markets. We’re especially proud to bring Just For Laughs’ first FAST channel in the Canadian market with Pluto TV.”