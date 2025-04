ADVERTISEMENT

According to RTL AdAlliance’s The New Life of the Living Room study, 59 percent of CTV users turn to broadcaster-produced content when turning on their TV set, with 51 percent opting for linear shows and 8 percent using BVOD services.

“Linear TV remains a preferred and trusted source for a wide range of content despite a blurring of lines of what defines TV,” the study notes. RTL AdAlliance, RTL Group’s international sales house, conducted the research across 14 European markets and the U.S.

Per the report, most Europeans turn to broadcast TV for news (59 percent), sports (44 percent) and entertainment (44 entertainment). SVOD has become the top choice for movies and series (63 percent). “European users trust the curation of broadcast TV, making it easy-to-find content. Forty percent of viewers need less than one minute to find content on linear TV.”

CTV usage is also enabling consumers to easily switch between platforms; 45 percent of respondents use linear TV daily, with 36 percent on SVOD (as compared with 49 percent among U.S. viewers), 30 percent on YouTube and 17 percent on BVOD. Viewers in Spain are most loyal to linear TV, with 61 percent watching daily.

The report also indicates that viewers view ads as being less intrusive on linear TV versus SVOD, and 32 percent of respondents “regret wasting time by watching content on YouTube.”

Stéphane Coruble, CEO at RTL AdAlliance, said, “The smart TV remains the central hub for television and video entertainment, with viewers defining TV by device, quality and long-form content rather than delivery method. Nonetheless, trust in traditional media is growing across Europe, reinforcing the enduring value of broadcast content, particularly as a trustworthy source of information and for locally produced premium programming. This mix of trust and quality sets the standard for selecting optimal TV advertising environments in so many different European markets. As RTL AdAlliance, we simplify advertisers’ access to Europe’s complex media landscape, and our latest The New Life of the Living Room research offers vital insights and a clear understanding for navigating TV advertising.”