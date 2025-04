ADVERTISEMENT

TVO has unveiled its 2025 spring slate, which includes several new kids’ series, original documentaries from Canadian production partners and more.

Among the new kids’ titles is the TVOkids original Polly Can Do, following the everyday playtime adventures of 5-year-old Polly, who has cerebral palsy. Polly’s can-do approach helps solve common kid issues such as anxiety, shyness, sharing and knowing when to ask for help.

On the TVO original documentary slate, TRIPPING The Muskoka Lakes takes viewers on a three-hour boat ride along some of the most famous shorelines in Ontario. It explores the province’s best-known cottage district, where there are both wooden heritage cottages and billion-dollar steel-and-glass structures, as well as tourism resorts alongside pristine wilderness.

Polly Can Do is joined on the kids’ slate by the preschool series Run the Marbles allows kids to explore STEM principles via marble run problem-solving while having fun watching marbles race, jump, roll and sometimes even make music.

Additional new kids’ titles are Makeaway Takeaway, an arts and crafts show for 6- to 11-year-olds, and Mini Smiley, a musical preschool series. In Makeaway Takeaway, comedian Bec Hill experiments with recycled materials and provides tips and information for crafts. In Mini Smiley, the titular creatures and their animal friends go on adventures in SmileyWorld.

Also, 13 new episodes of Dino Dex are on the spring slate.

TVO’s factual catalog for spring features a variety of one-off documentaries and series. The feature documentary Dangerous Games: Roblox and the Metaverse Exposed follows Alex, Janae and Katie as they investigate the hidden threats inside online worlds designed for children. After Katie is harassed by a predator on Roblox, the trio uncovers a disturbing network of extremists, predators and illicit content. As their investigation gains traction, real-world tragedies–including a kidnapping and a mass shooting—underscore the devastating consequences of a system failing to protect its most vulnerable users. Through expert interviews, the film exposes the gaps in platform regulations and the dangers that continue to slip through the cracks.

The two-part series Titanic In Colour reveals the ship in its true colors, unlike many documentaries, which tell its story in black-and-white. The Canadian broadcast premiere—April 14—is timed to the anniversary of the ship’s sinking.

The three-parter Big Little Journeys follows the real adventures of six tiny animals as they journey across rainforests, mountains and wetlands. Against the odds, these animals overcome huge obstacles, giant predators and natural disasters in their quest for survival.

The 27-minute documentary The Interceptors centers on a new network of passionate volunteers using technology and creativity to address Vancouver’s food security.

In Overtime, a young filmmaker documents her mother’s journey as she competes for the provincial women’s hockey team at the Canada 55 Plus Games in Kamloops, British Columbia. They explore what it means to be a Chinese-Canadian woman in hockey and reflect on how the sport has shaped their relationship.

Dr. Cliff Worldwide Vet centers on globe-trotting veterinarian Dr. Cliff Redford and his daughter Emily Redford as they fight for animals’ lives in Canada and India. Dogs, birds and monkeys struggle to survive, startled by Diwali fireworks.

Returning titles on the factual slate are Earth’s Great Rivers and Fake or Fortune. Season two of Earth’s Great Rivers tells the stories of the Danube, the Yukon and the Zambezi. Season 11 of Fake or Fortune features new investigations with journalist Fiona Bruce and art expert Philip Mould.