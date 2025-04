ADVERTISEMENT

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has elevated Javier Pons to chief content officer and head of Telemundo Studios.

Pons joined Telemundo as executive VP of Telemundo Studios last year. will expand his responsibilities to include oversight of the network’s entertainment division. In addition to leading development and production of scripted content at Telemundo Studios, Pons will now lead the company’s entertainment division with a focus on the development and production of the network’s unscripted content, daily shows and live specials.

Pons is reporting directly to Luis Fernandez, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“Since his arrival at Telemundo, Javier has delivered great results and strengthened Telemundo Studios’ position for the future. I’m excited to see him apply his vast experience in production and media management to his new expanded role as Chief Content Officer,” said Fernandez. “He is an accomplished media executive, and I’m confident he will continue to excel in this expanded leadership role, as he brings his expertise and creativity to our entertainment division while continuing to oversee our Studios.”

“It is a privilege to be able to expand my role to oversee Telemundo’s award-winning entertainment division. I am grateful for the opportunity to join a team of professionals that have redefined Hispanic entertainment,” said Pons. “I look forward to working together across Studios and Entertainment to continue to develop and produce the most innovative, contemporary and engaging content in Spanish-language media.”