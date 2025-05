ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting its 2025-26 Upfront slate, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises highlighted its planned 5,000 hours of live TV on Telemundo, which ended Q1 as the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast network in prime time in the U.S.

The network says it is seeing gains across the Telemundo app, FAST channels, Peacock, YouTube and social media platforms. It is doubling down on its commitment to live, which encompasses more than 70 percent of its slate. Almost 5,000 hours of live TV are planned for 2025-26. Per Telemundo, Latinos over-index on live TV consumption across genres, so the network is using it as a “cultural connector” and a key vehicle for brands looking to target this demo.

Telemundo will be home to Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA World Cup 26, which is running across 16 cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Coverage is planned across Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. On the unscripted front, La Casa De Los Famosos, La Isla: Desafío Extremo,Top Chef VIP and Exatlón Estados Unidos are returning. New for next season are Miss Universe Latina: El Reality, which will offer a select group of Latinas the opportunity to be crowned the first-ever Miss Universe Latina delegate; and Pase a la Fama, which, in partnership with HYBE Latin America, will create a regional Mexican band. Scripted highlights consist of the new “super series” Dinastía Casillas; Lobo, based on the book Morir Matando by F.G. Haghenbeck; and two Turkish dramas: Bahar and Leyla.

“We are thrilled to unveil an unprecedented programming slate that will keep Latino audiences engaged across all platforms,” said Luis Fernández, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Our viewers have responded by making Telemundo their preferred destination for entertainment, news and sports in Spanish in linear and streaming, and we will continue to make the necessary investments to deliver unparalleled reach. From the coverage of the historic FIFA World Cup 26 to our compelling realities, unforgettable dramas and essential breaking news, we are upping our commitment to serve Latinos with relevant content that attracts audiences at scale, no matter where or when they want to watch it. As we continue to innovate and double down on live programming and contemporary narratives, we remain dedicated to delivering premium stories and franchises that allow our clients to connect with this vibrant and growing community.”

“This is a tremendous year for NBCUniversal, fueled by the greatest content slate any media company has ever had in both English and Spanish,” added Mark Marshall, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. “With the FIFA World Cup next Summer and Telemundo’s growing slate of live programming, we have an incredible opportunity to expand our reach to new audiences, deepen our engagement with consumers, and tap into the highly influential Latino community.”