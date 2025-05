ADVERTISEMENT

U and U&Dave have lined up a second season of Will & Ralf Should Know Better, led by real-life friends and podcast co-stars Will Mellor and Ralf Little.

From Afro-Mic Productions, the six-part series sees the pair meet interesting people, explore different worlds and take on a variety of challenges from performing stand-up comedy for the first time to surviving the most haunted pub in the U.K.

The first season launched on U and U&Dave in October 2024. Episode one launched to a consolidated audience of 249,000, up 85 percent on the slot average. The show also saw over 10 million views across U and U&Dave’s social channels and over 230,000 engagements.

Season two will air in two separate blocks of three episodes each. The first three will air later this year, and the rest will follow in 2026.

Mellor said, “We’re back! I’m so happy to be making a second series of this show with Ralf. We had so much fun filming series one, and it seems the public loved it just as much as us. The reaction to series one was overwhelming, and I can’t wait to dive back in with U&Dave and Afro-Mic.”

Little commented, “Somehow, they’ve let us do this again! I’m buzzing to be back with Will for round two—more adventures, more questionable decisions and probably more moments where we ask, ‘What on earth are we doing?’ I’m incredibly grateful for the response to the first series, and I can’t wait to get started on the next!”

Jason Dawson, commissioning executive at UKTV, added, “The U&Dave audience completely fell in love with Will and Ralf’s incredible chemistry, emotional depth and cheeky charm the first time around, so we’re delighted to be bringing them much more of it. To be honest, after the boys’ learning so much about themselves and each other in series one, I was concerned that they might’ve become a little too sensible ahead of series two! However, from early conversations with the pair and the brilliant team at Afro-Mic, I’m happy to confirm that there’s still plenty of work to be done!”

“Will and Ralf were hugely popular with U&Dave viewers throughout the first series, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have them back on the channel,” said Adam Collings, director of programming, factual and factual entertainment at UKTV. “This series promises more of their mischievous charm as we watch them continue to explore whether they should know better!”

Emma-Rosa Dias and Alison Foster, executive producers for Afro-Mic Productions, said, “We’re delighted to be bringing Will & Ralf Should Know Better back to U&DAVE. In the first series, the boys made us cry with laughter—and sometimes just cry—as they got to grips with the modern world and opened up about their lives. We can’t wait to see what happens next as they take on even bigger challenges in series two.”