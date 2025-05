ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock has given the green light to new shows from social video creators Charlie Curtis-Beard, Katie Florence, Serena Kerrigan and Daren Vongirdner.

The social video creators worked with Peacock parent NBCUniversal via its Creator Accelerator Program, partnering with Telemundo Studios and Tandem Pictures as well as brand partners. BetterHelp will be integrated throughout People Like Me, while the US Army will surround the Emerging Artist Series on Peacock.

The Warehouse Phase, about an aspiring musician, was created by and stars Curtis-Beard. The 6×12-minute series is produced by Tandem Pictures. The Kouncil, created by and starring Florence, is a 6×12-minute comedy produced by Telemundo Studios. Older Hotter Wise from Kerrigan is a comedy from Tandem Pictures. Tandem also produced the dramedy People Like Me from Vongirdner.

All four series will be available May 19.