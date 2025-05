ADVERTISEMENT

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) will invest C$338 million ($245 million) in the Canadian audiovisual industry for the fiscal year that started April 1, 2025.

While the budget is smaller than last year, it does include enhanced support for children and youth content “to address the unique pressures faced by producers working in this genre,” said Valerie Creighton, president and CEO.

The improved support for kids and family includes an increase in the maximum contribution an eligible project can receive for development. Producers will have a guaranteed minimum amount of funding to access in a program where a broadcaster is not required to unlock CMF funds. Non-Canadian broadcasters and streamers will be allowed to contribute up to 25 percent of the minimum financial commitment threshold required to unlock CMF funds if a Canadian broadcaster and/or distributor makes up 75 percent.

“In 2025–2026 the CMF will expand the flexibility granted to applicants and encourage increased collaboration between producers, broadcasters and distributors to further evolve the CMF’s funding model to respond to the industry,” Creighton said.

Across the CMF guidelines, broadcasters are no longer required to contribute the larger share of the funding threshold for projects seeking funding through the Broadcaster Envelope Program. The amount contributed by broadcasters and distributors to meet threshold can be flexible based on the specific needs of each project.