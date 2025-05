ADVERTISEMENT

Pluto TV has expanded its offering of anime with a slate of new channels, with the service now home to more than 800 hours and 120-plus movies.

Anime x HIDIVE, Pluto TV Anime Comedy and a 24/7 channel for Inuyasha are now available. Later in the month, the platform will roll out Pluto TV Anime Movies and an anime channel specifically for kids.

“With this extensive category refresh, we’re deepening Pluto TV’s commitment to the anime community, and its incredibly passionate and engaged fandom,” said Scott Reich, senior VP of programming at Pluto TV. “Whether a lifelong fan or new to the genre, our expanded anime category offers something for everyone. This update underscores our dedication to super-serving niche audiences with curated, high-quality, free programming and delivering a streaming experience that truly speaks to the heart of fandoms.”