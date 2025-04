It has been about a year and a half since Wildling Pictures set up its new TV division, which launched with a slate that included a treatment of the best-selling book A Death at the Party and a YA series adaptation of Clara Voyant. The Toronto-based studio has been steadily building up its business to become an internationally recognized production company, working with talent on high-end scripted content, including Alison Pill, Douglas Booth and Iris Apatow on Young Werther and Tommy Dorfman on Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me.

Matt Code, founder and president, walks World Screen Weekly through some of the milestones and lessons learned since the TV division’s launch. He also highlights the company’s international co-production strategy and funding models being used to get shows made.