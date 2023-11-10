Wildling Pictures Establishes New TV Division

ADVERTISEMENT

Wildling Pictures has set up a new TV division, with a slate that includes a treatment of the best-selling book A Death at the Party and a YA series adaptation of Clara Voyant.

In the mystery thriller screen adaptation of Amy Stuart’s A Death at the Party, Nadine’s garden party is in full swing when she finds herself standing over a dead body in her basement, left to piece together exactly what is going on. Wildling Pictures will work alongside screenwriter Joanne Sarazen (Backspot, Tammy’s Always Dying) to adapt the book into a series for TV.

Also on the new TV division slate is the YA series Clara Voyant, adapted from the best-selling Rachelle Delaney novel. This coming-of-age story follows a wannabe journalist and reluctant astrologer, Clara, who is devastated when she gets stuck writing the horoscopes for the school’s newspaper until she discovers she is clairvoyant. Screenwriter Veronika Paz (I Woke Up a Vampire, Astrid and Lilly Save the World) is on board the project.

With an extended focus on diverse stories and animation, the TV slate also features the adult animated series Hot Flash based on the short film from Thea Hollatz. The animated workplace comedy centers on a woman working as a television newscaster who experiences a menopause-related hot flash just as she is about to go on air to report on a snowstorm. Adapting the story for TV, Wildling has attached co-writers Susan Coyne (Daisy Jones & The Six, Slings and Arrows) and James Schultz (Disappearance at Clifton Hill) to the project. Thirty-one Sixty Pictures is co-producing the project in Canada, with Kristy Neville serving as an EP.

Among the kids’ TV projects is the preschool animated series Professor Goose, based on the children’s book series by Paulette Bourgeois and illustrated by Alex G. Griffiths, currently in development with CBC. Professor Goose follows the adventures of Marie Curious Goose, Ph.D., as she fact-checks the science in her great-aunt Mother Goose’s stories.

Matt Code, producer and president at Wildling Pictures, said: “Our team is proud to introduce Wildling’s selection of high-quality IP and elevated scripted original series. Having built a strong reputation within the feature film production space, we are delighted to be expanding our expertise with the launch of our original TV content. We are looking forward to working with some incredible talent and introducing these projects to potential partners at Content London in a few weeks.”